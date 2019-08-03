Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress attacks Odisha govt over farm suicides

Accuses the Naveen Patnaik-led Government of being indifferent to the plight of farmers

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress on Friday came down heavily on the State Government over suicides of farmers in the State and accused the Naveen Patnaik-led dispensation of being indifferent to their plight. The issue cropped up during discussion on admissibility of an adjournment motion in which no BJP members participated as they were protesting in the well against the passage of supplementary budget in the House without discussion.

Initiating the debate, Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra sought a report from the State Government over farmer suicides. At least four farmers have committed suicide in July due to crop loss and debt burden, he said.The Congress leader alleged that four farmers in Balangir, Bargarh, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur committed suicide as scanty rainfall in led to huge crop loss. The incidents of suicide are on rise in the State as the Government failed to provide irrigation facilities, he said.

Making a statement in response, Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahu, however, dismissed allegations of suicide by farmers due to crop loss. “It is a fact that the farmers have committed suicide. But the reason is something else and not related to agricultural activities,”  he said.Mishra, however, maintained that both the Centre and the State Government have not taken any steps to solve problems faced by farmers. “What will a poor farmer do after crop loss? They are already burdened by debts and loans,” he said.

Referring to the statement of BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in which he admitted in Rajya Sabha that farmers in the State committed suicide due to crop loss and loan burden, Mishra said the Minister of the same party in Odisha claims otherwise in the Assembly. “Is it not double standard on the part of BJD?,” he questioned.

Mishra also criticised the BJP Government at the Centre for not fulfilling promises made to farmers. “Before 2014 General Elections, the BJP had announced that farmers will get 1.5 times more than the cost of production. This promise has not been fulfilled,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmer suicides in Odisha BJD Government Odisha government Odisha Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp