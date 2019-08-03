Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt freezes salary hike of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority employees

OPEPA had been constituted in 1996 under Societies Act, 1860 to function as a social mission for bringing about a change in the basic education system in the State.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, pay, job

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has freezed the salary hike of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) employees at the existing level citing fund cut by the Centre.OPEPA had been constituted in 1996 under Societies Act, 1860 to function as a social mission for bringing about a change in the basic education system in the State. The funding pattern of the Centre and the State for the mission, which was earlier in the ratio of 85:15, has now been reduced to 60:40, said the School and Mass Education department in an office order issued on Thursday. 

Due to gradual decrease in Central funding, the financial burden on the State Government has been increasing. Besides, the employees of OPEPA are currently drawing their remuneration as per Odisha Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2008 without the approval of the Government and concurrence of Finance department, the order stated. 

Moreover, OPEPA employees, though appointed under a scheme, are drawing gross remuneration at a higher rate due to addition of certain perks which are not extended to any State Government employees. 
“The Government has decided to freeze the existing remuneration at the current level with effect from March 31, 2019,” the order added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority salary hike
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp