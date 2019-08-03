Govt freezes salary hike of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has freezed the salary hike of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) employees at the existing level citing fund cut by the Centre.OPEPA had been constituted in 1996 under Societies Act, 1860 to function as a social mission for bringing about a change in the basic education system in the State. The funding pattern of the Centre and the State for the mission, which was earlier in the ratio of 85:15, has now been reduced to 60:40, said the School and Mass Education department in an office order issued on Thursday.

Due to gradual decrease in Central funding, the financial burden on the State Government has been increasing. Besides, the employees of OPEPA are currently drawing their remuneration as per Odisha Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2008 without the approval of the Government and concurrence of Finance department, the order stated.

Moreover, OPEPA employees, though appointed under a scheme, are drawing gross remuneration at a higher rate due to addition of certain perks which are not extended to any State Government employees.

“The Government has decided to freeze the existing remuneration at the current level with effect from March 31, 2019,” the order added.