LoP Pradipta Kumar Naik demands pension scheme for political prisoners of Emergency

Naik said it is a dishonour to those imprisoned during the Emergency days to be covered under Madhubabu Pension Yojana as is being contemplated by the State Government. 

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik on Friday urged Speaker SN Patro to direct the State Government to prepare a list of political prisoners detained under MISA and DIR during the Emergency period and introduce an honourable pension scheme for them. Raising the issue in the Assembly during zero hour, Naik said it is a dishonour to those imprisoned during the Emergency days to be covered under Madhubabu Pension Yojana as is being contemplated by the State Government. 

Stating that Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was also arrested during the Emergency, Naik asked, “Will the Government give him a pension of Rs 500 per month under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana?” He also pointed out that the State Government has excluded the DIR (Defence of India Rules) detainees while preparing the list of victims of Emergency. 

There were several top political leader who were detained under DIR during the Emergency period. It would not be fair to exclude them from the pension scheme. He said States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharastra have introduced Ganatantra Senani Samman Rules and are paying Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000 per month as pension.

