Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government forms squads to keep eye on school bag weight  

CBSE Regional Director, Bhubaneswar also asked to issue necessary instruction for strict adherence to guidelines
 

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

school bags, bag weights

Many schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE are not adhering to the guidelines issued by the department in March this year. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has decided to form squads at district level to check the weight of school bags of children and ensure that it doesn’t exceed the prescribed guidelines. Weight of school bag should not exceed 1.5 kg for Classes I and II students and three kg for Classes III to V. Similarly, the weight of school bag shouldn’t exceed four kg for Classes VI and VII students and 4.5 kg for VII and IX. The weight of bag should also not exceed five kg for Class X students.

The School and Mass Education department in a letter has asked Collectors and District Education Officers (DEOs) to take measures in this regard.  The CBSE Regional Director, Bhubaneswar has also been asked to issue necessary instruction to schools.  Many schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE are not adhering to the guidelines issued by the department in March this year. 

The department has also asked schools not to give any homework to Class I and II students and use NCERT prescribed books as study and teaching materials. Authorities at district level will now conduct surprise checks in schools and take stringent action for non-compliance. 

As per the Government order, squads at district level will be formed by the Collectors with District Education Officer/District Project Coordinators as chairman and block education officers, police officials and workers of voluntary and non-Government organisations as its members. The squads will visit all schools including the ICSE and CBSE ones regularly and also conduct surprise checks to verify if they are complying with the Government order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government school bag weight
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp