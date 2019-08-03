Separated twins Jaga and Balia to be shifted to SCB soon  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to shift separated twins Jaga and Balia from AIIMS, New Delhi to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack soon. Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das on Friday said the decision to shift the twins to SCB for further treatment was taken after AIIMS, Bhubaneswar refused to admit the children.

“The authorities of AIIMS, New Delhi had advised to keep the twins at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar till they are fully fit after the parents of the twins wished to return home. But the latter gave us in writing that they cannot admit the children,” Das told reporters. Stating that the State Government is committed to bear the treatment expenses of the twins as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Das said the Health department is making all possible arrangements for their further treatment in Odisha.

“A team of doctors will monitor treatment of the twins at SCB where special arrangements will be made. We are discussing with the authorities of the State’s premier hospital to ensure that the children are given the best treatment,” he added.

Earlier, father of the twins Bhuyan Kanhar had blamed the State Government for delaying the process to shift their kids to Odisha. The conjoined twins fused at head, were successfully separated in October, 2017. AIIMS, New Delhi, where the kids are undergoing treatment currently, has already intimated the State Government that the twins are clinically perfect and can be discharged from the medical institute.