Tanka Torani sale: HC order to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take a decision on a representation for restoration of sale of Tanka Torani at Ananda Bazar on the shrine premises, within six weeks.SJTA had banned sale of Tanka Torani - prepared by churning curd, Mahaprasad rice water, lemon juice, lemon leaves, mango ginger, green chili and salt - in September, 2017.

Acting on a PIL petition seeking the court’s intervention against the ban on sale of Tanka Torani by Suara and Mahasuara servitors of the temple, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra has issued the order for disposing of the representation.

Akshya Kumar Acharya of Cuttack and Hemanta Kumar Mohapatra had filed the petition on May 2 stating inaction of SJTA on their representation submitted to the Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple on January 30 this year. Restoration of sale of Tanka Torani was sought on the ground that the ban was illogical as it was imposed without going for any quality check on the drink sold at Ananda Bazar by way of sample testing at the State Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the Puri Temple Managing Committee has reportedly decided to introduce a set of guidelines before allowing resumption of sale of Tanka Torani.Temple sources said the decision was taken by the Committee on July 29 on a proposal by Suara and Mahasuara servitors of the temple to lift the ban and allow them to sell the drink considered by many as the Lord’s Prasad as Mahaprasad is used to prepare the rice water.