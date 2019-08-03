Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tanka Torani sale: HC order to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

Meanwhile, the Puri Temple Managing Committee has reportedly decided to introduce a set of guidelines before allowing resumption of sale of Tanka Torani.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take a decision on a representation for restoration of sale of Tanka Torani at Ananda Bazar on the shrine premises, within six weeks.SJTA had banned sale of Tanka Torani - prepared by churning curd, Mahaprasad rice water, lemon juice, lemon leaves, mango ginger, green chili and salt - in September, 2017.

Acting on a PIL petition seeking the court’s intervention against the ban on sale of Tanka Torani by Suara and Mahasuara servitors of the temple, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra has issued the order for disposing of the representation.

Akshya Kumar Acharya of Cuttack and Hemanta Kumar Mohapatra  had filed the petition on May 2 stating inaction of SJTA on their representation submitted to the Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple on January 30 this year. Restoration of sale of Tanka Torani was sought on the ground that the ban was illogical as it was imposed without going for any quality check on the drink sold at Ananda Bazar by way of sample testing at the State Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the Puri Temple Managing Committee has reportedly decided to introduce a set of guidelines before allowing resumption of sale of Tanka Torani.Temple sources said the decision was taken by the Committee on July 29 on a proposal by Suara and Mahasuara servitors of the temple to lift the ban and allow them to sell the drink considered by many as the Lord’s Prasad as Mahaprasad is used to prepare the rice water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanka Torani sale Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp