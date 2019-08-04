Advisory council to improve education quality

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to constitute a State Advisory Council to improve quality of education in the State. Announcing this in the Assembly while replying to a discussion on the admissibility of Adjournment Motion notice brought by opposition BJP, Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash said the Council will comprise eminent educationists and academicians to suggest measures to improve quality of education. Responding to concern expressed by members over closure of schools, the Minister maintained that those can be re-opened on the recommendations of district collectors.

Refuting charges from Opposition members that primary education in the State has become directionless, the Minister claimed that drop out rate among the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students has drastically reduced from 57.55 per cent and 72.57 percent in 2002-03 to 8.35 per cent and 8.94 per cent in 2018-19 respectively. Similarly, the dropout rate among girl students has reduced from 56.49 per cent to 7.08 per cent respectively during 2002-03 to 2018-19, he said.

However, the members did not agree to the rosy picture given by the Minister. Alleging that a majority of primary schools do not have toilets which results in sexual assault of girl students, Santosh Singh Saluja (Cong) demanded that Government should ensure water supply, electricity in every school and construct boundary walls. Claiming that there is largescale irregularities in midday meal scheme, Saluja said the number of students is hiked to show increased expenditure and the money is misappropriated.

His party colleague Tara Prasad Bahinipati expressed concern over low enrolment in government primary schools compared to schools run by some organisations. Pointing towards largescale vacancies in teaching posts, Bahinipati said appointments to primary schools should be made from within the district.

Bishnu Charan Sethi (BJP) expressed concern over largescale corruption in MDM scheme which hampered teaching in schools. His party colleague Mohan Charan Majhi alleged irregularities in implementation of Sarba Sikhya Abhijan while Mukesh Mahalinga (BJP) said in 60 per cent of primary schools the teacher-student ratio does not meet the minimum requirement.