Odisha Assembly closed sine die 5 days before schedule  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first session of 16th Assembly has declared sine die by Speaker SN Patro five days ahead of scheduled date. This session of Odisha Legislative Assembly which commenced on June 25 was scheduled to continue till August 8. The annual budget for 2019-20 fiscal presented on June 28 was passed on July 31. The House passed five bills including Appropriation Bill, 2019 and Special Appropriation Bill for first Supplementary Budget to recoup advance taken from Odisha Contingency Fund.

Apart from passing Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the House passed the Odisha State Open University (Amendment) Bill, 2019 authorising the State Government to provide assistance to the university and ASBM University, Odisha Bill, 2019 providing for establishment and incorporation of a private unitary university in the State.