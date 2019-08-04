Odisha Chit fund panel term extended by 6 months

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government has extended the term of Justice MM Das Commission, probing the chit fund scam, by another six months till February 4, 2020, stated a notification issued by the Home Department on Friday. Justice RK Patra, a retired judge of the High Court was appointed head of the single-member Judicial Commission when it was constituted on July 9, 2013. Justice Das took charge of the commission on February 5, 2015 following the death of Justice RK Patra on January 28, 2015.

The Commission has since been identifying small investors - those who had deposited `10,000 or less - duped by dubious financial companies and are eligible for compensation. Identification of investors eligible for compensation from the 8.86 lakh affidavits received in the first phase is nearing completion after submission of seven interim reports to the Government. But, identification from another nearly seven lakh affidavits received in the second phase has not started. The Commission is yet to work upon the terms of reference set for it when it was constituted six years ago.

The Commission was expected “to identify the individuals and entities who had indulged in unauthorised collection of public deposits in the State, probe and bring out the involvement of influential persons, bureaucrats and other sections of the society, if any, in protecting or promoting such illegal activities”.