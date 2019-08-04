Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chit fund panel term extended by 6 months

The Commission has since been identifying small investors - those who had deposited `10,000 or less - duped by dubious financial companies and are eligible for compensation.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The State Government has extended the term of Justice MM Das Commission, probing the chit fund scam, by another six months till February 4, 2020, stated a notification issued by the Home Department on Friday. Justice RK Patra, a retired judge of the High Court was appointed head of the single-member Judicial Commission when it was constituted on July 9, 2013.  Justice Das took charge of the commission on February 5, 2015 following the death of Justice RK Patra on January 28, 2015. 

The Commission has since been identifying small investors - those who had deposited `10,000 or less - duped by dubious financial companies and are eligible for compensation. Identification of investors eligible for compensation from the 8.86 lakh affidavits received in the first phase is nearing completion after submission of seven interim reports to the Government. But, identification from another nearly seven lakh affidavits received in the second phase has not started. The Commission is yet to work upon the terms of reference set for it when it was constituted six years ago. 

The Commission was expected “to identify the individuals and entities who had indulged in unauthorised collection of public deposits in the State, probe and bring out the involvement of influential persons, bureaucrats and other sections of the society, if any, in protecting or promoting such illegal activities”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Justice MM Das Commission Justice RK Patra Orrisa high court Home Department
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp