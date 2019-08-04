Six new planetariums in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly on Saturday that four new planetariums will be set up in Odisha. Replying to a question by Sudhir Kumar Samal (BJD), the Minister said planetariums will be set up at Baripada, Rayagada, Keonjhar and Gopalpur at a total cost of Rs 30 crore. “Gopalpur planetarium will be set up at cost of Rs 9 crore while Rs 7 crore each will be spent for planetariums at Rayagada, Keonjhar and Baripada,” he said.

He said the State already has two planetariums at Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur.

Responding to another question, Panda said science parks will be established in each district and 10 such parks will be made operational in first phase of the project. “Of the 10 science parks, locations of four have been finalised as Baripada, Rayagada and Gopalpur and Keonjhar,” he said and added that science parks will be setup at the same places where planetariums are proposed.