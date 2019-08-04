Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two anti-social elements injured in encounter near Tankapani bridge

Two anti-socials were injured in an encounter in the wee hours of Saturday when they opened fire at the police while attempting to flee the spot.

Encounter, police shooting

Represntational image (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two anti-socials were injured in an encounter in the wee hours of Saturday when they opened fire at the police while attempting to flee the spot. The two are Arun Mallick of Soro and Vivekananda Nayak of Athagarh.

Saheed Nagar police said they received information that some anti-socials had assembled near Tankapani bridge and were planning to commit dacoity in the area. Police then conducted a raid, following which the miscreants opened fire at them. Police retaliated and Mallick and Nayak sustained injuries on their left and right legs respectively.

“The two anti-socials are part of the gang, which committed a series of loots in Chandrasekharpur area in March. They were also involved in loot incidents at Puri by-pass road and Rasulgarh village on Tuesday. Further investigation is on to nab their associates,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

Saheed Nagar police said members of the gang were also involved in loot of cars from Khandagiri and Nayapalli area in the Capital City this year.“A car and a gun were seized from the spot and case registered,” police said.

