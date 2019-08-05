Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt to set up ITI in Bijepur ahead of by-poll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to set up an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Bijepur in Bargarh district soon to fulfil one of the announcements made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The decision of the State Government comes ahead of the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency which is likely to be notified by the Election Commission (EC) soon. 

A notification to set up the ITI has been issued by the Skill Development and Technical Education department. The notification said one Government ITI has been sanctioned to be established at Bijepur under the Craftsman Training Pattern out of the State plan budgetary allocation with a view to strengthen training facilities at the block level and facilitate skill training need of the local youths. After forming the Government for the fifth consecutive term, the Chief Minister had announced a `1330 crore package including plans to provide pucca houses to 34,000 households in Bijepur from where he was elected with a huge margin of votes. 

Besides the ITI, the Chief Minister had announced to set up two skill development centres at Gaisilet and Barpali in Bargarh district.
The Chief Minister had contested from two seats in 2019 Assembly elections and won from both. He vacated Bijepur on June 2 and retained Hinjili seat.

Sources said though exercise to select candidate for the by-poll is yet to start, former BJD MLA from the constituency Rita Sahu is likely to get party ticket. Sahu had defeated BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi by a margin of over 41,900 votes in the by-poll to the constituency in 2018 following the death of her husband Subal Sahu who was a sitting Congress MLA.

In 2019 election, Naveen had defeated his nearest BJP rival Sanat Kumar Gartia by a margin of 57,122 votes. While Naveen polled 1,10,266 votes, Gartia bagged 53,088 votes. Congress candidate Ripunath Seth had finished a distant third by polling 14,249 votes.

