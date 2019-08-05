Odisha to toe Delhi pattern for I-Day celebration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is set to break tradition and observe the Independence Day and Republic Day at different venues in the State Capital from this year.

While it is being contemplated to observe the Independence Day at an open ground in the City, the Republic Day will be celebrated at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Traditionally, the State-level parade is held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on both the occasions.

A Government official said Odisha is perhaps the only State where the tradition of parade is practised along with speech of the chief guest on both Independence Day and Republic Day.

“We are planning to follow the pattern that is practised by the Government of India at New Delhi. Several other States have also fixed their Independence Day venue. The parade will be held only on Republic Day and the chief guest will address the gathering on Independence Day,” he informed.

The City has three big venues - Exhibition Ground, Janata Maidan and Kalinga Stadium - which can be considered for Independence Day celebration. Since there is a directive from the Ministry of Sports that no stadium can be used for any event other than sports, the State Government may finalise one between the Exhibition Ground and Janata Maidan.

Meanwhile, a team of police officials comprising DGP Dr RP Sharma, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty and DCP Anup Sahu inspected the Exhibition Ground at Unit-III on Saturday.

“The State Government will celebrate the Independence Day in a grand manner this year. Exhibition Ground could be the best venue as it can accommodate more people. Final decision on the two venues will be taken shortly,” said a senior police official.