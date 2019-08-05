Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Shivraj to review membership drive of BJP in State on Aug 10

Special efforts are being made to attract youngsters, Mohanty added.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Convener of BJP’s national membership drive and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is coming on a one-day visit to the State on August 10 to review the ongoing enrolment of new members.
The State unit of BJP has so far enrolled over two lakh new members during the month-long membership drive starting from July 6. The party has planned to add at least 10 lakh members ahead of its organisational poll likely to be held in December.

The saffron party, which had enrolled around 36 lakh members in the State during 2015 drive, will have to add at least 20 per cent new members to become eligible for holding elections. 
“After his arrival here Chouhan will participate in a plantation programme in the City. He will then visit a slum where a few members of the backward classes will be inducted into BJP,” said State BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty.

The former UP CM will attend a party function in Khurda district where several prominent members of other political parties will join BJP. After the function, he will take a review of the membership drive in the State with a core team of the party, Mohanty said.

Prior to Chouhan’s visit, national BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh will take separate review of the membership drive at three places in the State. His first meeting will be at Jharsuguda on August 6 followed by another two at Bhubaneswar on August 7 and Berhampur on August 8.
As the extended tenure of BJP’s national president Amit Shah will expire in January, 2020, the party is planning to complete its organisational election in all the States before December this year.
The three-year tenure of State BJP president Basanta Panda will also be over during the same time. Election of a new president will be possible only after completion of polls in more than 50 per cent of the districts. 

Meanwhile, different frontal organisations of BJP have launched membership drive with a renewed vigour to increase the party’s footprint in all the 36,000 election booths. Special efforts are being made to attract youngsters, Mohanty added.

