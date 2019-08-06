Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Eight more iron ore mines to go under hammer

Geological reports of 19 blocks submitted to SBI Capitals Market Ltd

Published: 06th August 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After putting seven mineral blocks under hammer, the State Government is making all out efforts to invite tenders for auction of eight of the 16 iron ore mines, leases of which will expire on March 31, 2020.

The eight iron ore blocks that will be put up for auction will be decided at a high level meeting to be held in a day or two. Of 24 functional merchant mines, leases of which are set to lapse by March next year, geological reports of 19 blocks prepared by the leaseholders have been submitted to SBI Capitals Market Ltd (SBI CAPS) for evaluation of mineral resources.

SBICAPS, the transaction adviser for e-auction of mines, is reported to have prepared the tender document, approval of which has been obtained from authorities concerned of the Union Government, official sources said. The State Government has planned to issue notice inviting tender (NIT) for the eight iron ore blocks in second or third week of this month.

Sources in the Steel and Mines department said 16 mineral blocks explored to G-2 level and 24 working leases expiring on March 31, 2020 will be auctioned during the current financial year. Of 24 functional mines, 16 are iron ore blocks. The 16 mines have an approved capacity to produce 79 million tonne of iron ore per annum.

Delay in auction of these mines before the lapse of leases will create iron ore shortfall of about 60 million tonne. The State Government had recently informed the Assembly that 40 mining blocks have been readied for auction during the current financial year.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said the Government, which had auctioned five mineral blocks including three iron ore mines as per Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 by May, 2017, could not proceed with e-auction in 2017-18 and 2018-19 due to restrictions imposed by the Delhi High Court.

E-auction of Chandiposhi and Purheibahal iron ore blocks in Sundargarh district is facing legal hurdles with the Centre yet to respond to the State Government’s request for extension of the mining area limit for grant of lease.

The State has requested the Centre to raise the permissible limit from 10 sq km to 75 sq km purportedly to facilitate Tata Steel and the State-run SAIL’s participation in the auctions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
iron ore mines
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp