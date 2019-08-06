Central team of mentors in Bhubaneshwar to review Smart project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of mentors from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) are on a five-day visit to the State Capital to take stock of implementation of the ambitious ‘City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain’ (CITIIS) project.

The three-member delegation has two international mentors, Alfred Peter and Jean-Baptiste Peter, and a domestic mentor Seetha Raghupathy. The delegation held talks with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) General Manager Saroj Kumar Swain on implementation of CITIIS project on the first day of their visit. CITIIS is financed by the French Development Agency and the European Union.

BSCL officials said `79.3 crore has already been received for implementation of Bhubaneswar Active programme under CITIIS. Under the programme, the Smart City officials will create a platform to empower citizens to manage their neighbourhoods, open spaces, revamp streets and reuse its landscapes as productive spaces for urban agriculture.

The programme also envisages promotion of social as well as sports and recreational activities. Several other projects will also be implemented under CITIIS.