Odisha Higher Education department publishes plus three second cut-off list

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Monday published the second cut-off list for admission into Honours subjects of Plus Three in various degree colleges across Odisha.

BJB Autonomous College in the State Capital continued to remain the top choice of students for Arts and Science streams in the second round of admission. The college has the highest cut-off marks of 78.71 per cent in English Honours, 76.83 per cent in Political Science, 76.6 per cent in Economics, 75.83 per cent in Geography, 75.67 per cent in Education, 75.33 per cent in Sociology, 73.33 per cent in Anthropology and 72.33 per cent in Psychology. The college also has the highest cut-off marks of 91.2 per cent in Mathematics Honours, 87.67 per cent in Physics and 85.6 per cent in Chemistry.

Rajendra Autonomous College, Balangir has the highest cut-off mark of 77.33 per cent and 75.83 per cent in Odia and Hindi respectively. It has 86.5 per cent cut-off marks in Zoology and 83.2 per cent in Botany. Fakir Mohan College, Balasore has the highest cut-off marks of 81.33 per cent in Physics.

Similarly, Meridian College, Khandagiri has the highest cut-off marks of 65 per cent in Computer Science while Prananath College, Khurda has highest cut-off marks of 56.67 per cent and 53 per cent in Electronics and Geography Honours respectively in the Science stream. Sai International College of Commerce and Economics, Chandaka has the highest cut-off mark of 83.17 per cent in Commerce.

The online admission process will be held between August 6 and 10. A total of 22,207 students have been shortlisted for admission in the second round into various streams including self-finance courses and Sanskrit.

A total of 1.55 lakh students had taken admission in Plus III courses in various streams in the first round of admission in July.