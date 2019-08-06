Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s GO SWIFT portal system earns Best practice tag by Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Odisha Government’s Single Window Portal for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO SWIFT) has been recognised as the best practice by the Centre.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government’s Single Window Portal for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO SWIFT) has been recognised as the best practice by the Centre.

In a communication to all the States, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under Ministry of Commerce and Industry has advised to evaluate the single window system GO SWIFT of Odisha for replication with suitable modifications.

Launched in 2017, GO SWIFT is a first-of-its-kind portal to facilitate ease of doing business in the State. Investors interested to put up new industrial units can obtain all necessary information regarding projects, applicable incentives and clearances required through an interactive tool called Info-Wizard.

GO SWIFT also facilitates online approval from the single window authority and land allotment from IDCO. Industrial units can apply, make a payment, track status of their applications and obtain approvals for 32 Government to business (G2B) services from 15 State Government departments.

“GO SWIFT has seamlessly integrated all existing technological applications of Industries department via Single Sing On framework to provide unmatched facilitation to new as well as existing industries in the State,” said Principal Secretary, Industries Sanjeev Chopra.

He said more than 6,500 industrial units have already taken benefit of the investor services available in the portal.

