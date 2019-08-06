Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Trains to Mumbai cancelled

At least five Mumbai-bound trains from Puri and Bhubaneswar were cancelled on Monday due to heavy rains, water-logging and landslide in Mumbai Railway Division of Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

Three trains from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam were also cancelled due to heavy rains that have affected rail services in the metro city. East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said several other trains were also partially cancelled and regulated from their respective zones in view of the rains in Mumbai.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT Express, Visakhapatnam-Mumbai LTT Express, Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express and Puri-Mumbai LTT Express were cancelled on the day. Similarly, Mumbai LTT-Visakhapatnam from Mumbai on August 6, Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar from Mumbai on August 7 and Mumbai LTT-Puri from Mumbai on August 8 have also been cancelled.

Announcing the partial cancellation of trains, ECoR officials said Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express that left Bhubaneswar on August 3 will run up to Pune and remain cancelled from Pune to Mumbai. The Visakhapatnam-LTT Express that left Visakhapatnam on August 4 will also be cancelled partially in South East Central Railway jurisdiction and remain cancelled up to Mumbai.

