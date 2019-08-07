Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DGP Dr Sharma set for innings with Lokayukta

No word on next Odisha Police chief yet

Published: 07th August 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr RP Sharma, OdIsha DGP

Odisha DGP Dr. RP Sharma (Photo| Twitter/ Odisha DGP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will have to find a new Director-General of Police (DGP) as the incumbent Dr RP Sharma is all set to join as Member of the Lokayukta on Thursday.

On the basis of Selection Committee recommendation of Dr Sharma’s name as Member (Non-Judicial), Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s office sent in its approval. A special messenger of the State Government handed over the letter to Dr Sharma on Monday.

Dr Sharma has reportedly applied for voluntary retirement and is likely to relinquish his present post on August 8. He will join the anti-corruption body the same day.

So far, no official word on the next DGP has been issued by the State Government which will have to name an in-charge DGP first before the full-time State Police chief is appointed as per the protocol issued by the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the development, Dr Sharma told media persons, “There is a process and a notification will be issued in this regard. I will join only after a formal notification is issued. I will put my previous experience as the chief of the vigilance wing of Odisha Police to serve the Lokayukta.” Dr Sharma took over as DGP on August 30, 2017.

The Lokayukta become functional in the State from April 8 this year. It is headed by former Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court Ajit Singh. The five-member constitutional body has two other members - Justice (retd) BK Nayak and former IFS officer Debabrata Swain.

As per the Lokayukta Act, the fifth member of the anti-corruption body will either be a woman or member from Scheduled Category or the minority community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma Lokayukta Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Odisha DGP
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp