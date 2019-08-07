Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government needs Rs 29,315 crore to recover from Fani damage

The infrastructure sectors were the hardest hit and constitute about 42 per cent of the total needs while social sectors including housing constitute 36 per cent of the requirement.

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will need Rs 29,315 crore to recover the damages caused due to extremely severe cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3 this year. Total damages and loss due to the cyclone, which was one of the rarest of the rare summer storms, has been estimated at Rs 24,176 crore.

The loss and recovery needs of the State Government, assessed by the ‘Cyclone Fani-Damage, Loss and Needs Assessment (DLNA) Report’, was released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. The cyclone caused extensive damage and impacted life and property of more than 1.65 crore people in 14 districts of the State.

The infrastructure sectors were the hardest hit and constitute about 42 per cent of the total needs while social sectors including housing constitute 36 per cent of the requirement. The assessment spanned over a period of 20 days comprising a team of more than 100 multi-sectoral experts from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and various agencies of the United Nations along with officials from several departments of the State Government, local NGOs and eminent experts.

The State Government under the guidance of the Centre and in collaboration with the World Bank, ADB and United Nations, undertook the damage, loss and needs assessment to support the cyclone recovery process. The estimation of damage and losses by the assessment team is based on the data available at the level of departments and validation of the same by field visits to most affected districts.

The DLNA report provides an overview of the macroeconomic and human impact of the disaster and is a first step towards laying recovery roadmaps and achievement of a vision for disaster resilient Odisha. It proposes a recovery strategy built around three pillars - resilient housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.
On June 6, the State Government had said the cyclone caused a total loss of Rs 9,336.26 crore after an assessment was made on the basis of the norms of National Disaster Response Fund. The cyclone, in which 64 persons were killed, affected 20,367 villages of 14 districts and damaged crops in 1.88 lakh hectare of land.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Special Relief Commissioner BP Sethi, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien, representatives of World Bank, ADB, UN, Secretaries of different departments and officials from Odisha State Disaster Management Authority were present.

Disaster report
Infrastructure sectors constitute about 42 per cent of the total needs while social sectors including housing constitute 36 per cent
The DLNA report proposes a recovery strategy built around three pillars - resilient housing, infrastructure and livelihoods

