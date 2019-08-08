Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dams in Odisha asked to regulate release of water for power generation

The average generation of hydropower has been reduced to about 370 MW as against 1,500 MW during normal monsoon.

Hirakund Dam

Hirakund Dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the water level in major reservoirs including Hirakud, Upper Kolab and Indravati is slowly improving due to continuous rains on the upper catchments of the dams, the State Government has directed the dam authorities to regulate release of water for hydropower generation.

The average generation of hydropower has been reduced to about 370 MW as against 1,500 MW during normal monsoon. The average power generation from Hirakud hydroelectricity project (HHEP) was 8.58 MW two days back against its capacity of 275.5 MW. However, power generation has been suspended from the three functional units on Tuesday.

Similar is the situation of Rengali hydel project having a capacity to generate 250 MW. Water level in Rengali dam is at 111.38 metre as against 118.13 metre on this day last year. The full reservoir level of the dam is 123.5 metre.

Water in Hirakud dam was at a critical level of 598 ft a week back. However, the water level is slowly improving with inflow of water into the reservoir in the last couple of days due to good rain in the upstream of Mahanadi river. The reservoir level was at 602 ft on Wednesday as against 613.56 ft on the same day last year.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 630 ft while the dead level of the reservoir for agriculture and power generation is 590 ft. Authorities have intimated the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to regulate release of water from the dam for power generation so that water can be stored for irrigation purpose. Accordingly, OHPC has reduced power generation by keeping five of the seven units on maintenance, official sources said.

“We have asked to control power generation till water in the reservoirs improves to a comfortable level,” said Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das.

The situation of other dams including Indravati, Balimela, Rengali and Machhkund is no different. The water level of Indravati reservoir has increased from 630.58 metre to 637 metre in the last couple of days. In Balimela reservoir, the level is at 1477.10 ft against the full level of 1,516 ft. The hydropower stations at Balimela, which has a generating capacity of 510 MW, are generating about 180 MW.

The drop in water level of major dams and reservoirs is already impacting agriculture as water from these sources is not reaching the downstream.

