Odisha government brings major reshuffle of Police officers in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Effecting a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the State Government on Wednesday gave additional charge of Chief Administrator, KBK to Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

Chief Administrator, KBK Sudershan Pal Thakur has been posted as Director General, Training and Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration in place of Ranjan Chopra who will now be Principal Secretary, ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department. Additional Chief Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology CJ Venugopal has been transferred and posted as Member, Board of Revenue.

Principal Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) Niten Chandra has been posted as Officer on Special Duty, General Administration and Public Grievance department. Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj DK Singh has been given additional charge of Science and Technology department.

Senior IPS officer and IG, Crime Branch Arun Bothra is posted as Chief Executive Officer of Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) replacing Md Sadique Alam who is placed as Executive Director of Centre for Modernising Government Initiative.

Excise Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav will hold additional charge of Secretary, Cooperation in place of Dr Krishan Kumar.

Dr Kumar, who has been holding additional charge of Works department, will now be full time Commissioner-cum-Secretary. Secretary of ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare R Raghu Prasad has been shifted to Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department. He will replace Vishal Gagan and hold the additional charge of Managing Director, OMFED. Vishal has been posted as Special Secretary, Water Resources department.

Science and Technology Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma will be the new SSEPD Secretary. Archana Patnaik has been posted as Special Secretary Water Resources Department, with the additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav has been transferred and posted as Director Scheduled Tribes, Odisha.while Secretary, Board of Revenue Surendra Kumar Meena has been given additional charge of Deputy Secretary of Works department.