CISF security cover for Sun temple at Konark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon take charge of the security in Sun Temple at Konark.

While a decision in this regard was taken early last year by the Union Culture Ministry, an MoU was signed between Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and CISF in June this year.

On Thursday, a meeting was organised by the ASI-Bhubaneswar Circle here to work out the modalities for the deployment of CISF personnel. It was decided that a technical survey will be conducted by the CISF to know the number of personnel required and kind of security needed at the World Heritage monument. The CISF deployment will be done within two to three months, said Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Bhubaneswar Circle Arun Malik.

Currently, 28 security guards of a private security agency, SIS India, are deployed on the Sun temple premises and museum.

Among others, CISF IG AN Mahapatra and Additional Director General of ASI Rakesh Lal Singh attended the meet.

Apart from the Sun temple, CISF will be deployed at three more ASI protected sites in Maharashtra. The security personnel will also look into issues like crowd management and encroachments.