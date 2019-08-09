Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government steps in to boost technical education

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has initiated several steps to improve enrolment and promote quality technical education in Government ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges across Odisha.
Apart from developing high-end infrastructure and ensuring availability of experienced faculty, the Skill Development and Technical Education department has introduced various scholarships to support different categories of meritorious students.

“We have prepared industry-ready curriculum, developed state-of-the-art labs and workshops and hostel facilities for boys and girls. Besides, good placement opportunities inspire students to pursue technical education in Government institutions,” stated an official statement.

The department has been providing special facilities for girl students to promote their studies in Government technical institutions. A special scheme ‘Sudakhya’ has been implemented for girls in Government ITIs to provide financial support to them.

This apart, financial assistance for post-training placement and apprenticeship training, both inside and outside the State, is also being provided to girls under the scheme. All students enrolled in Government ITIs are being provided with uniforms and shoes free of cost.

Since 6,307 seats are lying vacant in Government ITIs, 3,232 in polytechnics and 420 in engineering colleges after second phase admission, the Government has decided to conduct spot admission to fill up the vacancies at institution level.

“The spot admission for ITIs will start from August 13 and continue till August 30. While students can get the opportunity of spot admission in polytechnics on August 14 and 15, the same for engineering courses will be held between August 10 and 15,” said an official.

Students who are interested to pursue technical education have been urged to avail the opportunity of spot admission in these technical institutions of the Government.

