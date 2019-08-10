Bhubaneshwar to get 50 electric buses under Fame-II  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has approved 50 electric buses for the City under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) Vehicles scheme or Fame-II.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently stated that a total of 5,595 e-buses will be provided to 64 Indian cities under Fame-II. All these buses will run up to four billion km and save 1.2 billion litre of fuel while avoiding 2.6 million tonne of carbon emission.

Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) MD Arun Bothra said they are waiting for the official communication from the Centre in this regard and will initiate steps for implementation of the E-Bus service in the City as part of an E-Mobility plan worked out two years back.

The CRUT, responsible for City’s public transport service, has identified 38.7 km of Priority Transit Corridors in the Capital which will require 148 new electric buses to move 192,000 passengers daily.