Haridaspur-Paradip train services soon

Progress of the railway line work along with several other big ticket projects was reviewed at a meeting of the Monitoring Committee headed by Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Friday. 

BHUBANESWAR: The Rs 1,000 crore Haridaspur-Paradip railway line is likely to be ready for train services soon. Progress of the railway line work along with several other big ticket projects was reviewed at a meeting of the Monitoring Committee headed by Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Friday. 

As work on the railway line project has reached the final stages, the Chief Secretary requested Joint Secretary in the Union Cabinet Committee Project Monitoring Group Rajiv Agarwal to take steps for its early completion. Agarwal assured to take steps in this regard after discussion with the Railway Board. 
A target has been fixed to start train services in Haridaspur-Paradip line by the end of this year. Completion of the railway line project is crucial for transportation of coal and iron ore from mines to Paradip port for export.

The committee also reviewed progress of 26 projects entailing an investment of Rs 54,000 crore. The meeting discussed about problems related to land acquisition and handover, compensation to land losers, forest and environment clearance, compensatory afforestation and removal of encroachments.
State project management cell chief Pradip Jena presented the cases. The meeting was told that land for 112 km of the Rs 3,550 crore Khurda Road-Balangir railway line project has been handed over to the railway authorities. Land acquisition process for the remaining land has been expedited. 

The committee also reviewed the progress of Rs 1,130 crore doubling of Jakhapura-Banspani railway line, Rs 1,149.98 crore Rourkela-Jharsuguda line, Rs 2,362 crore doubling of Koraput-Signapur line, Rs 1,000 crore Bhadrak-Nirgundi line, Rs 2,500 crore Kotavalsa-Koraput line and Rs 2,336 crore Vizianagaram-Sambalpur railway line projects. 
The Chief Secretary asked the officers concerned to clear the hurdles and expedite work on the projects for their completion within the scheduled time.

Besides, the committee reviewed progress of several National Highway (NH) projects. Mahanadi Coalfield Limited’s Belpahar, Kaniha and Bhubaneswar open cast coal mining projects, in which Rs 9,897. 87 crore will be invested, were also reviewed. Progress of Dalmia Cement’s Rs 3,000 crore limestone mining project was reviewed. 
Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Suresh Mohapatra were present.

