Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan stir on Nov 6

 The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) will launch an agitation in the City in November to press for its long-standing demand of price, pension and prestige for farmers. 

Activists of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan protesting outside the house of Damodar Rout (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) will launch an agitation in the City in November to press for its long-standing demand of price, pension and prestige for farmers. 

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar on Friday said the outfit will hold its national-level congregation at Lower PMG here on November 6 where several demands including price, pension and prestige for farmers will be discussed, he said. 

Stating that NNKS had given an 18-point charter of demands to the Government on April 30, Kumar said, “We seek healthcare, education and a drug-free State. Students in large numbers have extended support to us.” 

He said the student wing of NNKS, ‘Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan’, is working towards ensuring a drug-free Odisha.

