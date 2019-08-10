Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan stir on Nov 6

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) will launch an agitation in the City in November to press for its long-standing demand of price, pension and prestige for farmers.

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar on Friday said the outfit will hold its national-level congregation at Lower PMG here on November 6 where several demands including price, pension and prestige for farmers will be discussed, he said.

Stating that NNKS had given an 18-point charter of demands to the Government on April 30, Kumar said, “We seek healthcare, education and a drug-free State. Students in large numbers have extended support to us.”

He said the student wing of NNKS, ‘Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan’, is working towards ensuring a drug-free Odisha.