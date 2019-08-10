Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Notification for second phase Plus 2 admission in Odisha  

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on Friday issued notification for second round admission to around 1.32 lakh Plus Two vacant seats.

Published: 10th August 2019 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on Friday issued notification for second round admission to around 1.32 lakh Plus Two vacant seats.

The notification was issued after the declaration of results of High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination-2019 conducted by the Board of Secondary Examination, officials said. 
As per the notification, online application form for admission into Plus Two courses in higher secondary schools will be available for candidates at www.samsodisha.gov.in from August 13 to 24. Merit list will be announced on August 29 and admission to vacant seats will be done on August 30 and 31.

The officials said students who could not take part in the admission process in the first round will be allowed to take admission in the second phase. 

Notably, out of total 4,48,451 seats in all five streams of Arts, Commerce, Science, Sanskrit and Vocational Education, only 3.16 lakh were filled up in the first phase. Of the total 2.39 lakh seats in Arts, 30,196 have found no takers. Similarly, of 1.44 lakh seats in Science, 67,194 are lying vacant. In Commerce, 23,597 out of 44,515 seats are lying vacant.

Out of a total 11, 302 seats in Sanskrit, 5,746 are lying vacant. Similarly, 5,307 out of 9,336 seats in Vocational Education have not been filled up.

TAGS
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education second round admission Odisha education department High School Certificate
