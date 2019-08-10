Weather to remain dry in Odisha for three days    

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three days of incessant rains, parts of Odisha will experience dry conditions for the next three days, met officials informed on Friday.

As the depression over Bay of Bengal has weakened and moved towards northeast Chhattisgarh, the State will not witness much rainfall activities in next 72 hours, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

He, however, said a low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal after August 12. “The State is expected receive more rains under its impact,” Biswas said.

In the last three days, rains triggered by the depression battered South Odisha affecting around 1.3 lakh people in five districts.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said the flood situation has become normal in all the affected districts.Only three blocks in the State recorded more than 50 mm rain on Friday, he said.

All evacuated persons in flood-hit districts, except 35 in Balangir, have returned from relief shelters.

Meanwhile, the good spell of rain has brought down the monsoon deficit in the State to 4.8 per cent from around 20 per cent on August 6. The SRC said 11 districts in the State have recorded deficit rainfall ranging from 19 per cent to 39 per cent while only Deogarh has recorded extremely deficit rainfall of 41.3 per cent.