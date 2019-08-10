Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Weather to remain dry in Odisha for three days    

After three days of incessant rains, parts of Odisha will experience dry conditions for next three days, met officials informed on Friday. 

Published: 10th August 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

ODISHA RAINS

Water flowing over the culvert of Brajrajnagar tunnel road in Jharsuguda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three days of incessant rains, parts of Odisha will experience dry conditions for the next three days, met officials informed on Friday. 

As the depression over Bay of Bengal has weakened and moved towards northeast Chhattisgarh, the State will not witness much rainfall activities in next 72 hours, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

He, however, said a low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal after August 12. “The State is expected receive more rains under its impact,” Biswas said. 
In the last three days, rains triggered by the depression battered South Odisha affecting around 1.3 lakh people in five districts.  

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said the flood situation has become normal in all the affected districts.Only three blocks in the State recorded more than 50 mm rain on Friday, he said.
All evacuated persons in flood-hit districts, except 35 in Balangir, have returned from relief shelters.
Meanwhile, the good spell of rain has brought down the monsoon deficit in the State to 4.8 per cent from around 20 per cent on August 6. The SRC said 11 districts in the State have recorded deficit rainfall ranging from 19 per cent to 39 per cent while only Deogarh has recorded extremely deficit rainfall of 41.3 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha rains odisha floods odisha monsoons depression over Bay of Bengal Special Relief Commissioner
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp