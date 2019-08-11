Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dumps Kendrapara MLAs for District Planning Committees head post

Deb, who was a Rajya Sabha member, contested from Aul constituency and won with a huge margin of over 50,000 votes.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kendrapara has again been left out by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik while appointing chairpersons of District Planning Committees (DPCs) leaving partymen surprised as the district has always been well represented in all non-Congress governments in Odisha.

Legislators from the district had also been ignored by the Chief Minister earlier when he had not inducted anyone in his Ministry after assuming office for the fifth consecutive time in May this year. Significantly, all the five Assembly segments in the district, including Patkura have gone in favour of the ruling BJD in the 2019 elections. Three BJD MLAs from the district - Sashi Bhusan Behera, Pratap Keshari Deb and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak - have served in Naveen Patnaik Cabinet in different periods during the last 19 years.

Deb, who was a Rajya Sabha member, contested from Aul constituency and won with a huge margin of over 50,000 votes. But, the complete sidelining of MLAs from Kendrapara district by the BJD supremo this time has given rise to speculation in political circles here. This is for the first time that Kendrapara district has gone without any minister.

It was thought in political circles that a legislator from the district will be included in the ministry after election to the Patkura Assembly constituency. But, the Chief Minister has bypassed the district while appointing chairpersons to DPCs. Though nobody in the BJD has so far been able to figure out what went wrong, sources said the party supremo is not happy over the margin of victory in the Patkura election.

Minister for Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain has been made planning committee chairperson for Kendrapara district. It remains to be seen now whether any MLA from Kendrapara district will be picked up for heading the State-owned public sector undertakings (PSUs). The BJD supremo has already started exercise for the appointment of party leaders in State owned-PSUs. All of them are not likely to be legislators as the Chief Minister will also have to accommodate ignored ministerial aspirants, defeated party candidates and those not given tickets for 2019 elections.

Appointment of chairpersons of DPCs has sparked off intense speculation in BJD circles for another reason also as the Chief Minister accommodated all ministers, except three. Those left out include Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister of State Tourism, Odia Literature and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Minister of State for Skill Education and Technical Education Premanand Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kendrapara Chief Minister BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik District Planning Committees Sashi Bhusan Behera Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp