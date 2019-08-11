Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s power situation grim even with increased water level in reservoirs

Even as water level in major reservoirs is fast increasing, power situation in the State continues to remain grim due to low generation of hydro and thermal power from generating stations.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:50 AM

electricity, power, grid

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as water level in major reservoirs is fast increasing, power situation in the State continues to remain grim due to low generation of hydro and thermal power from generating stations.
The peak power deficit, which shot up to 2,060 mw and the average shortage remaining at a high of 1650 mw as on Thursday, has improved a bit with improved generation from hydro power stations.

“We are buying nearly 1,000 mw during peak load from 6.30 pm to midnight while the average power purchase off-peak hours is about 700 mw,” sources in Gridco said.The availability of power during peak hours was 2,657 mw against the estimated demand of 3,766 mw leaving a gap of 1109 mw. Gridco, the State-run power trading entity purchased 954 mw from spot market at Energy Exchange price to meet the gap, sources said.

However, the situation has improved with improved generation from key hydro power stations, operation of which was halted due to flood water gushing into the reservoirs. While average generation from six hydro electricity projects was 213.23 mw on August 9, the State grid is getting around 1,000 mw as on August 10, said an officer in-charge of the control room of State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC).

Besides, the thermal power generation from NTPC’s Talcher Super Themal Power Station (TSTPS) at Kaniha and Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is fast returning to normalcy after resumption of coal production from different coalfields of Talcher.

The coal production and dispatch from Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to thermal power plants in the State and outside was paralysed following cease work for two weeks over the mishap at Bharatpur coal mine on July 24.Two of the six units each of NTPC’s Kaniha plant with generating capacity of 3,000 mw and TTPS (460 mw) are in operation with the latter supplying about 250 mw to the State grid.

With flood water receding fast, the Water Resources department lifted restriction on release of water from reservoirs for hydro power generation. Two of the four power stations of Indravati hydro electricity project with installed capacity of 600 mw are in operation and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) is trying to operate another unit.Similarly, efforts are being made to operate as many units of Balimela hydro power project in Koraput.

Power crisis
2,657 mw power availability during peak hours 
3,766 mw estimated demand
954 mw purchased by Gridco from spot market at Energy Exchange price to meet the gap
Avg generation from six hydro electricity projects 213.23 mw on August 9
State grid getting around 1,000 mw as on Saturday

