Be like Ekalavya: MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi to students in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi advised students to be learners like Ekalavya and Nachiketa and work on their inner strength to excel in study and life.

Attending the valedictory ceremony of SOA International Model United Nations (SOAMUN) here on Sunday, Sarangi said, “Youths are future of the nation. They have the required talent and potential. What they need is courage, commitment and proper guidance. Despite all odds, Ekalavya could learn from Guru Dronacharya because he was courageous and committed.”

The Minister said Article 370 was a stigma for the country and its abrogation is a historic moment which will provide the much-needed fillip to realise the dream of new India. He urged students to be helpful to others and perform as per potential.

Students participated in the diplomatic debating competition and were assigned countries and committees. The committees - United Nations Economic and Social Council, United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, International Organisation for Migration, United Nations General Assembly-Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, World Health Assembly and International Press will send their recommendations to the United Nations Security Council.

Dean of SOA Research and Development wing Prof PK Nanda, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Jyoti Ranjan Das and secretary general of SOAMUN Sriswarupa Padhi also spoke. More than 600 students from different institutions across the country, Indonesia and Bangladesh participated.