Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Be like Ekalavya: MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi to students in Bhubaneswar

The Balasore MP was addressing the valedictory ceremony of SOA International Model United Nations.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi speaking at the valedictory ceremony of SOA International Model United Nations in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi speaking at the valedictory ceremony of SOA International Model United Nations in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi advised students to be learners like Ekalavya and Nachiketa and work on their inner strength to excel in study and life.

Attending the valedictory ceremony of SOA International Model United Nations (SOAMUN) here on Sunday, Sarangi said, “Youths are future of the nation. They have the required talent and potential. What they need is courage, commitment and proper guidance. Despite all odds, Ekalavya could learn from Guru Dronacharya because he was courageous and committed.”      

The Minister said Article 370 was a stigma for the country and its abrogation is a historic moment which will provide the much-needed fillip to realise the dream of new India. He urged students to be helpful to others and perform as per potential.

Students participated in the diplomatic debating competition and were assigned countries and committees. The committees - United Nations Economic and Social Council, United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, International Organisation for Migration, United Nations General Assembly-Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, World Health Assembly and International Press will send their recommendations to the United Nations Security Council.

Dean of SOA Research and Development wing Prof PK Nanda, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Jyoti Ranjan Das and secretary general of SOAMUN Sriswarupa Padhi also spoke. More than 600 students from different institutions across the country, Indonesia and Bangladesh participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi SOA International Model United Nations
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp