Cops in Bhubaneswar asked to close pending cases

BHUBANESWAR: With the crime rate looking skyward in the Capital City, police officers have been directed to close their pending cases under the supervision of senior officers at Bhubaneswar DCP office. Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) with maximum pending cases are putting in extra time to close the cases for the last one month, a senior police officer said.

There are about 13,000 cases pending investigation at 21 police stations. “Some officers have about 150 pending cases, while others have cases dating back to 2003. About 15 officers are directed every 10 days to work at DCP office and close their respective pending cases,” a policeman said.

Another policeman said they were given charge of many pending cases after the investigating officers of those cases either got transferred or retired.

“In some cases, the investigating officers have done no work and we have been given the charge of those cases. We are also not getting the necessary support from our seniors at the police stations to close the pending cases,” he added.

“In a span of 10 days, 10 to 15 officers from different police stations are asked to close their pending cases under the supervision of the senior officers. The objective is to reduce the number of pending cases,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said.