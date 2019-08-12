Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cops in Bhubaneswar asked to close pending cases

According to a senior officer, ASIs and SIs with maximum pending cases are putting in extra time to close the cases for the last one month.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the crime rate looking skyward in the Capital City, police officers have been directed to close their pending cases under the supervision of senior officers at Bhubaneswar DCP office. Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) with maximum pending cases are putting in extra time to close the cases for the last one month, a senior police officer said.

There are about 13,000 cases pending investigation at 21 police stations. “Some officers have about 150 pending cases, while others have cases dating back to 2003. About 15 officers are directed every 10 days to work at DCP office and close their respective pending cases,” a policeman said.

Another policeman said they were given charge of many pending cases after the investigating officers of those cases either got transferred or retired.

“In some cases, the investigating officers have done no work and we have been given the charge of those cases. We are also not getting the necessary support from our seniors at the police stations to close the pending cases,” he added.

“In a span of 10 days, 10 to 15 officers from different police stations are asked to close their pending cases under the supervision of the senior officers. The objective is to reduce the number of pending cases,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Police Bhubaneswar old police cases Bhubaneswar pending police cases
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp