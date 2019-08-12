Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police in Cuttack solve 42-day-old murder mystery by arresting four

Badambadi police on Sunday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the body found on Betabindhani Sahi ground in Khannagar 42 days back.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Sunday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the body found on Betabindhani Sahi ground in Khannagar 42 days back. The victim has been identified and four persons have been arrested on murder charge.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Subhransu Satapathy of Damarpur within Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district and the four accused are Kishan Nayak of Jhanjirmangala, Ganesh Nayak of Rajabagicha Labour Colony, Nirakar Guru and Siba Prasad Sahoo of Khannagar Guru Sahi and Bramhana Sahi respectively.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Subhransu’s body, found on July 1, had multiple injury marks on head and a blood stained stone was also found at the spot. From circumstantial evidence, it was suspected that the victim had been stoned to death.

On July 24, Subhransu was identified by his family members following which police carried forward investigation and nabbed the accused persons who later confessed to have murdered him.

Singh said on June 30 night, Subhransu, who had come to Cuttack for treatment of his ailing mother at a private hospital, hired an auto-rickshaw from Satichoura Chowk to go to Arunoday Market and took Rs 5,000 from his brother Bhaskar to purchase medicines. Subhransu then accompanied auto-rickshaw driver Ganesh and the vehicle owner’s son Kishan to consume alcohol at Betabindhani Sahi ground. On reaching the ground, the duo tried to take his money but Subhransu resisted.

The accused duo then called their friends Nirakar and Siba and the four stoned Subhransu to death. They took away his mobile phone and cash before fleeing the spot, the DCP said.The auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been seized.

