Nine trains cancelled, 11 diverted due to heavy rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rains for the last two days affected train services in western parts of the State on Tuesday as the water was flowing above railway tracks at many locations between Deogaon Road-Bargarh, Loisinga-Balangir and Barpalli-Duguripalli stations in the Sambalpur-Titilagarh section.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said plying of trains has been stopped in view of safety of passengers. Train services will resume after water level recedes.While nine trains have been cancelled and several detained enroute due to flooding of tracks, three trains have been partially cancelled and 11 others diverted through different other routes.

The cancelled trains include Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express on Wednesday, Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter-city from both directions and Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh passenger on Wednesday and Thursday.

Similarly, Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg passenger from both the directions, Sambalpur-Koraput passenger and Sambalpur-Junagarh Road passenger will remain cancelled from Wednesday to Friday.

Koraput-Sambalpur passenger from Koraput and Junagarh Road-Sambalpur Passenger from Junagarh Road have been cancelled from Thursday to Saturday.

Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter-city will remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Balangir from both the directions on Wednesday.