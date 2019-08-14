No traffic diversion relief for Bhubaneswar's commuters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no restriction on the movement of vehicular traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg this Independence Day as the Government has decided to observe it at the Exhibition ground from this year. Till last year, Mahatma Gandhi Marg was used as parade venue on I-Day.

City DCP Anup Sahu said traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be as usual on August 15 and there will not be any major restrictions on vehicular movement on the road during the day.

Moreover, since security for I-Day celebrations also remained a concern for police at the Marg due to its proximity to the railway station, locals have welcomed the Government decision. The DCP, meanwhile, said no traffic movement on Madhusudan Marg, from Ram Mandir Square to Housing Board Square, will be allowed on I-Day from 6.30 am till completion of the parade. Heavy vehicles, except two-wheelers and light vehicles, will not be allowed to ply from Acharya Vihar square to AG Square and Vani Vihar Square to Master Canteen.

Police also enhanced security at Madhusudan Marg and Exhibition ground for the day. Commissionerate Police on Tuesday coordinated a full dress rehearsal of the flag hoisting and parade at the venue. DGP BK Sharma, who monitored the preparations, said all security arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of flag hoisting and parade.

