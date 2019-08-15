2 snatchers held in Bhagabat Sandhan, thrashed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth showed exemplary courage when three bike-borne miscreants snatched a chain from his mother in a busy market area here on Wednesday. The youth and other locals managed to get hold of two miscreants from the spot while one of their associates fled from the spot.

The accused were beaten up before being handed over to the police. The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media after the incident, showed the youth catching hold of one of the miscreants and getting dragged by the trio for some metres before getting caught.

“I was sitting in an auto-rickshaw when one of the miscreants snatched the chain from me. My son immediately got down from the vehicle and caught hold of one of them,” Manorama Ojha, the victim said. The incident occurred in Bhagabat Sandhan area under Mancheswar police limits.