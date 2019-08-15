Bhubaneswar Police on encounter spree

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police arrested three anti-socials in two separate gunfights at Badagada and Bharatpur here on Sunday. There have been three encounters in the last two days after a series of attack and loot incidents shook the City during the week.

Police said Sipun Kabi of Athagarh and Harekrushna Swain of Niali were nabbed after an encounter at around 2.45 am on the day. A country-made gun, a bullet, a toy pistol, a bike along with cash of Rs 50,000 and three mobile phones were seized from the duo.

In the second incident of the day, Rabi Rao, a dreaded criminal involved in many heinous crimes, was arrested after a gunfight in the evening. A Mauser, four crude bombs, a dagger, a crowbar and five mobile phones were seized from him.

DCP Anup Sahu said acting on a tip-off that some criminals have taken shelter in an apartment (Bapuji Heights) in Dhauli, a police team conducted a raid. However, the anti-socials managed to escape from their flat on a bike.

While they were moving towards Tankapani Road, the police team intercepted them. Instead of surrendering, Sipun and Harekrushna opened fired at police near Badagada. In retaliation, police fired at them and the duo sustained injuries on their legs.

The DCP said Sipun and Harekrushna were members of the gang involved in a series of crimes including loot in the City. During the raid on the flat where the two had taken shelter, police found that spurious liquor was manufactured there. Duplicate labels, liquor bottles and other manufacturing materials were seized from the place, Sahu said.

While owner of the flat claimed that he was not aware of manufacture of spurious liquor in his house, police said his version is being verified.

In the second incident, Rabi was waiting in a car for his accomplices at Bharatpur when Khandagiri police intercepted him. However, the criminal opened fire at the police. The cops retaliated and Rabi sustained injury on his right leg. Rabi, who is involved in several serious crimes including the murder of a block chairman in Kamakhyanagar, was reportedly planning to flee the City with his accomplices in the car, police said.

All the injured were taken to the Capital hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. On Saturday morning, the police had nabbed two members of the gang in an encounter.