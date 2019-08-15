STF summons Tehsildar, IIC of Khurda in illegal stone quarrying cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tightening the noose over illegal stone quarrying activities in Khurda district, Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday summoned a Tehsildar and an inspector in connection with a case.

Sources in STF said the agency has served notices to Tehsildar, Khurda, Suvendra Kumar Samal and Sadar police station IIC Bikram Keshari Jena. The two have been asked to appear before the agency on August 17.Jena is among the 11 officers who have been nominated for police medal for Meritorious Service and will be awarded by the Chief Minister at Jaydev Bhawan on Thursday. “The two officials have been served notices under Section 160 of CrPC. They will be questioned whether they had any clue or not about the illegal stone mining activities under their jurisdiction,” a STF officer said.

The agency had earlier registered a case and apprehended several anti-socials for operating illegal stone quarries in Khurda district. The STF had also arrested Dilip Das of Pallahat village in Khurda district on Monday for operating an illegal stone quarry on Jagannath Temple land.