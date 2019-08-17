Bhubaneswar youth felicitated for brave act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday felicitated a youth for nabbing two snatchers in the city. Three bike-borne miscreants snatched chain from Manorama Ojha (41) when she and her son Subrat were going to their relative’s house in Bhagabat Sandhan area under Mancheswar police limits in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday.

Subrat disembarked the auto-rickshaw and caught hold of one of the miscreants. Later, he and other locals nabbed two miscreants from the spot but their associate managed to flee. “It is my pleasure to convey appreciation for your courageous efforts in chasing and apprehending two fleeing bike-borne criminals who snatched an piece of jewellery from your mother. Your courage and presence of mind resulted in recovery of the snatched gold chain and arrest of the robbers on Wednesday,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said in the letter of appreciation.

The two accused have been identified as Subhransu Kumar Parida (23) of Cuttack Sadar and Bijaya Maharana (30) of Kantabada village under Chandaka police limits. The motorcycle used in the crime, which had a fake number plate, has also been seized.