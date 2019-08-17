Cops in Bhubaneswar take three days to begin theft probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It took Khandagiri police three days to act on a theft complaint filed by three women from Manipur who stay in the Capital. Though the women had lodged a complaint on Tuesday and were assured that police would visit the spot for an inquiry, no such step was taken.

On Friday the three women again approached Khandagiri police to fill out a missing form to get new SIM cards. In their complaint they had stated that some miscreants entered their rented accommodation at Panchasakha Nagar on Monday night and decamped with one laptop and three mobile phones.The three women have been staying in a rented premises at Panchasakha Nagar under Khandagiri police limits from last seven months and are working with a private firm in Khurda.

“We are staying on the second floor of the house. As it was very humid, we had opened the balcony door before retiring for the day. When we woke up, we found our valuables missing,” she said.After their second visit to the police station, police assured that they will investigate the matter thoroughly and recover the gadgets within two weeks. “We have received the complaint and all efforts will be made to help the women,” said Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.

As the incident occurred in a house situated along the main road, police suspect the miscreants might have climbed up on to the second floor finding the door open.Frequent incidents of snatching and theft in the Capital has left the citizens worried. Recently, the locals had staged protests at Rasulgarh Square over snatching incidents in the City.Between January and July 182 cases of robbery and 1134 cases of theft were reported in Bhubaneswar.