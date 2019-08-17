Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fresh plea by Cuttack serial murder accused's wife

Her counsel Bamokesh Tripathy filed the petition after the High Court earlier in the day disposed of a plea challenging the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC)’s order.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Geetanjali Sahoo, wife of the prime accused in Cuttack’s serial murders Narayan Sahoo, filed a fresh petition on Friday in the Court of District Judge seeking direction for production of CCTV footage related to the case.

Her counsel Bamokesh Tripathy filed the petition after the High Court earlier in the day disposed of a plea challenging the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC)’s order. The JMFC Court had on Tuesday rejected Geetanjali’s plea on the ground that it had no jurisdiction to do so when investigation is on.

The single Judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi directed the petitioner to move the Court of District Judge. The petition had sought direction for ‘production of the relevant CCTV footage of Sunamani branch of Punjab National Bank under Odagaon police limits of Nayagarh district to determine the truth.

The petition claimed that the CCTV footage of the bank on July 23 should be called for by the court as they show that Narayan was not present at the time when the alleged offence was committed in Cuttack.

