5-yr conservation plan for Chilika, Ansupa

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday approved ‘Integrated Management Plan of Chilika and Ansupa Lake’ for conservation of ecology and promotion of sustainable livelihood of fishermen living around the two wetlands.The plan, approved at a high-level meeting of State Wetlands Authority chaired by Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, will be executed for a period of five years from 2019 at an investment of `179.13 crore.

The plan will tackle the issue of weed management, soil and moisture conservation in both the wetlands.

Chilika lake, the lone brackish water lagoon in Asia, is spread over 1,100 square km in three districts of Khurda, Puri and Ganjam and has been declared a Ramsar site (Wetland of International importance).

The State Government will spend `157.9 crore for the lake under the integrated management plan in which the thrust will be on protecting the ecosystem while ensuring livelihood to two lakh fishermen living in 151 villages around the lagoon, said Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Chief Executive Susanta Nanda.

Sources said, the CDA has framed an Action Plan for utilisation of funds. As per the action plan `116.48 crore will be spent for ecosystem conservation which includes catchment conservation, water management, conservation and protection of Irrawaddy dolphins, bird monitoring and conservation, lake quality monitoring and lake bio-diversity assessment.

Similarly, `14.6 crore will be spent for promotion of sustainable fisheries and `10.77 crore will be spent for eco-tourism development at various sites in and around the lake. Besides, `4.21crore will be spent for strengthening of the Wetland Research and Training Centre, conducting scientific studies and celebration of important environment events. `1.07 crore will also be spent for monitoring of coastal erosion of the lake.

Apart from Chilika, `21.23 crore will also be spent for integrated management of Ansupa lake where weed infestation, reduction in open water area and depletion of fishery resources has become a cause of concern. Around 250 fisherman of two nearby villages of Ansupa lake are dependent on it for fishing. Besides, a Self Help Group is also managing an eco-garden on 382 acres of land around the lake.

The government will spend `1.1 crore to remove weed, while 12.95 crore will be spent for development of eco-garden, construction of watch tower, extension of nature trail and development of irrigation facility. `4.5 crore will also be spent for soil moisture conservation of the lake and desliting works at Dahalia embankment.