Govt appoints Dhal OFDC Chairman  

The Government effected a major reshuffle at the top echelon of the administration on Chief Secretary AP Padhi’s last day in office on Saturday.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Saturday rejected the resignation of senior IAS officer and Agriculture Development Commissioner Gagan Kumar Dhal and appointed him as chairperson of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). The post of OFDC chairperson has been upgraded to the rank of Chief Secretary.

The Government effected a major reshuffle at the top echelon of the administration on Chief Secretary AP Padhi’s last day in office on Saturday. Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy has been appointed as Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner. He will also be the chairperson of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC). Principal Secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra will remain in additional charge of Home Department.

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who has been appointed Development Commissioner, has also been given charge of Working Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Sudarshan Pal Thakur, who is now the Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA), Bhubaneswar, has been given additional charge of Chief Administrator, KBK.

Besides, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, appointed Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary in School and Mass Education Department. Principal Secretary in Rural Development Department Mona Sharma has been given additional charge of Forest and Environment Department.

Krishan Kumar, Secretary in Works Department, has been given additional charge as Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administrawtion (SJTA), senior Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Rudra Narayan Palai, now Special Secretary Department of Electronics and Information Technology has been appointed Special Secretary Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

Senior Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Manoj Kumar Mishra has been given additional charge of Secretary in Department of Electronics and Information Technology. Mishra is now Commissioner Rail Coordination and Special Secretary in Commerce and Transport Department.

Additional charges
● Asit Tripathy also chairperson of OSPCB and ORSAC
● Suresh Chandra Mahapatra additional charge of Working Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration
● Sudarshan Pal Thakur additional charge of Chief Administrator, KBK
● Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra Additional Chief Secretary in School and Mass Education Department
● Krishan Kumar Chief Administrator of SJTA

