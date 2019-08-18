IMD predicts more rain from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the rainfall activity is expected to increase in Odisha in the next 24 hours due to a cyclonic circulation which lies over West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.“Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity is expected to occur in most places of Odisha on Sunday under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts,” Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Shashi Kant Mishra said.Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Balangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sambalpur districts on Sunday.

Thunderstorm and lightning activities are also expected at isolated places in coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Balangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.The regional Met office also issued a warning for the fishermen and asked them not to venture into the sea on Sunday.Rainfall deficit between June 1 and August 17 is 4 per cent and Met officials expect the deficit will reduce further in the coming days.