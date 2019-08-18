‘Mo Chhatua’ website for better monitoring of SNP in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In move to bring transformational changes in the delivery of services under supplementary nutrition programmes by using technology, the State Government launched ‘Mo-Chhatua’ website, Management Information System and Application at a State-level event here on Saturday.A slew of initiatives are being initiated to ensure that entitlements reach the targeted beneficiaries on time and the same is monitored effectively for better nutritional outcomes.

After launching the ‘Mo-Chhatua’ website, Minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti (WCD&MS) Tukuni Sahu also unveiled the revised take home ration (THR) guidelines and presided over the sharing of expression of interest between Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI). ‘Mo-Chhatua’ is a joint initiative led by WCD&MS Department and APPI.

The Management Information System and Application will be an interactive as well as an end-to-end platform for real-time monitoring of indenting, issue of work orders, production and supply of THR till settlement of payment to THR producing self-help groups (SHGs).

Supply of quality THR and its consumption by the targeted beneficiaries across the State has been a concern for some time now. Though quality is monitored currently by testing samples of THR in the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), collaboration with credible agencies and laboratories is being explored in order to improve quality surveillance.

The revised guidelines on THR is a framework for management of various facets of THR production and supply. As per NFHS-4 reports, Odisha stood first in the country in respect of receipt of ICDS services by children below 6 years and receipt of food supplements by children of the age group 6 months to 3 years.

Currently, the State is providing chhatua and dry rations to children between 6 months to 3 years, chhatua and ladoo/chikis to pregnant and nursing women and chhatua to adolescent girls.Besides, children between 3 and 6 years, who attend pre-school in Anganwadi Centres are provided ‘hot cooked meals’ including 5 egg based ones. The calorie and protein provided under the revised SNP menu is higher than the recommendation of the Centre.