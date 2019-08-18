Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Mo Chhatua’ website for better monitoring of SNP in State

Supply of quality THR and its consumption by the targeted beneficiaries across the State has been a concern for some time now.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In move to bring transformational changes in the delivery of services under supplementary nutrition programmes by using technology, the State Government launched ‘Mo-Chhatua’ website, Management Information System and Application at a State-level event here on Saturday.A slew of initiatives are being initiated to ensure that entitlements reach the targeted beneficiaries on time and the same is monitored effectively for better nutritional outcomes. 

After launching the ‘Mo-Chhatua’ website, Minister for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti (WCD&MS) Tukuni Sahu also unveiled the revised take home ration (THR) guidelines and presided over the sharing of expression of interest between Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI). ‘Mo-Chhatua’ is a joint initiative led by WCD&MS Department and APPI. 

The Management Information System and Application will be an interactive as well as an end-to-end platform for real-time monitoring of indenting, issue of work orders, production and supply of THR till settlement of payment to THR producing self-help groups (SHGs).

Supply of quality THR and its consumption by the targeted beneficiaries across the State has been a concern for some time now. Though quality is monitored currently by testing samples of THR in the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), collaboration with credible agencies and laboratories is being explored in order to improve quality surveillance. 

The revised guidelines on THR is a framework for management of various facets of THR production and supply. As per NFHS-4 reports, Odisha stood first in the country in respect of receipt of ICDS services by children below 6 years and receipt of food supplements by children of the age group 6 months to 3 years. 

Currently, the State is providing chhatua and dry rations to children between 6 months to 3 years, chhatua and ladoo/chikis to pregnant and nursing women and chhatua to adolescent girls.Besides, children between 3 and 6 years, who attend pre-school in Anganwadi Centres are provided ‘hot cooked meals’ including 5 egg based ones. The calorie and protein provided under the revised SNP menu is higher than the recommendation of the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp