Fraud on marriage portal lands Odisha man in jail

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Call it obsession or machinations of a criminal mind, a man’s persistent efforts to marry a lady doctor by using false identities on matrimonial sites landed him behind the bars.



Since such websites provide very little security of data and identity, the accused Biranchi Narayan Nath, tried every trick. However, he failed.

Nath, a native of Khamar village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district, who used to do errand jobs for contractors, was staying in Tarini Nagar under Nayapalli police limits, here.



A married man with two children, 38-year-old Nath had registered himself with a matrimonial site as Dr Sujit Mishra posted at neurology department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.



Later, he expressed his interest of marriage with a lady doctor working in a hospital at Balasore. The 27-year-old lady doctor was also registered with the same matrimonial site.

When the lady doctor’s brother, who is a senior officer of Indian Railways posted at Nagpur, came to know about Nath’s proposal, he made an enquiry at AIIMS. “On coming to know that no doctor in the name of Dr Sujit Mishra was posted at AIIMS, I confronted Nath over phone and warned him,” said the Indian Railway officer. Then Nath deactivated his profile.

After some time, Nath opened another profile in the same matrimonial website.This time he presented himself as Dr AK Mohapatra, working as a professor in a medical college in Bhubaneswar and evinced interest in the same lady doctor.



He also spoke to the lady doctor’s brother claiming to be Dr Mohapatra’s father. But, the Railway officer identified him and warned him of legal action following which he deactivated his profile.

Not being let down by his two futile attempts, Nath opened another profile as Biranchi Narayan Rath, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Chandigarh.



Using photo of a different person in his profile, he expressed interest for marriage with the lady doctor. He also started talking to the doctor over phone and sending text messages.

On some occasions, he phoned the doctor’s family members by introducing himself as the groom’s brother and made marriage negotiations.But Nath’s behaviour led the doctor’s family to suspect his identity.



After making enquiry about his job claims, they knew that he was the same fraud.

However, on Nath’s request, the doctor’s family agreed to meet him at Mayfair Hotels and Resorts here on Saturday. But they had informed the police about him beforehand.



Though the doctor’s family met Nath, he gave a slip to police. After launching a search operation, police nabbed him at night.

After the lady doctor’s family lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police on Sunday, a case was registered and Nath produced before a court here. Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said the police are contacting their counterparts in Angul to ascertain whether Nath has any criminal antecedents.