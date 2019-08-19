Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fraud on marriage portal lands Odisha man in jail

Accused had registered himself on the matrimonial site as a doctor posted at neurology dept in AIIMS, New Delhi

Published: 19th August 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Biranchi Narayan Nath

Biranchi Narayan Nath

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Call it obsession or machinations of a criminal mind, a man’s persistent efforts to marry a lady doctor by using false identities on matrimonial sites landed him behind the bars.

Since such websites provide very little security of data and identity, the accused Biranchi Narayan Nath, tried every trick. However, he failed.

Nath, a native of Khamar village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district, who used to do errand jobs for contractors, was staying in Tarini Nagar under Nayapalli police limits, here.

A married man with two children, 38-year-old Nath had registered himself with a matrimonial site as Dr Sujit Mishra posted at neurology department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Later, he expressed his interest of marriage with a lady doctor working in a hospital at Balasore. The 27-year-old lady doctor was also registered with the same matrimonial site.

When the lady doctor’s brother, who is a senior officer of Indian Railways posted at Nagpur, came to know about Nath’s proposal, he made an enquiry at AIIMS. “On coming to know that no doctor in the name of Dr Sujit Mishra was posted at AIIMS, I confronted Nath over phone and warned him,” said the Indian Railway officer. Then Nath deactivated his profile.

After some time, Nath opened another profile in the same matrimonial website.This time he presented himself as Dr AK Mohapatra, working as a professor in a medical college in Bhubaneswar and evinced interest in the same lady doctor.

He also spoke to the lady doctor’s brother claiming to be Dr Mohapatra’s father. But, the Railway officer identified him and warned him of legal action following which he deactivated his profile.

Not being let down by his two futile attempts, Nath opened another profile as Biranchi Narayan Rath, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Chandigarh.

Using photo of a different person in his profile, he expressed interest for marriage with the lady doctor. He also started talking to the doctor over phone and sending text messages.

On some occasions, he phoned the doctor’s family members by introducing himself as the groom’s brother and made marriage negotiations.But Nath’s behaviour led the doctor’s family to suspect his identity.

After making enquiry about his job claims, they knew that he was the same fraud.

However, on Nath’s request, the doctor’s family agreed to meet him at Mayfair Hotels and Resorts here on Saturday. But they had informed the police about him beforehand.

Though the doctor’s family met Nath, he gave a slip to police. After launching a search operation, police nabbed him at night.

After the lady doctor’s family lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police on Sunday, a case was registered and Nath produced before a court here. Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said the police are contacting their counterparts in Angul to ascertain whether Nath has any criminal antecedents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha Odisha Crimes
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp