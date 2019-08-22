New Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner stresses on tech-driven policing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sudhanshu Sarangi, who took over as the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Wednesday, said policing led by intelligence and backed by technology will top his agenda.

Instilling a sense of security among citizens and fear among criminals will be his priority for the Twin Cities. The 1990-batch IPS officer said, his endeavour would be to ensure that people benefit from the use of technology in policing. “People’s experience with police must improve and that should reflect in our work,” he told media persons after taking charge.

Completion of investigation in a time-bound manner and prevention of crimes by using technology will be top his priorities. The endeavour will be to stay ahead of modern-day criminals and crime through intelligence-based policing, he said.

While the police in western Odisha districts are more advanced in terms of technology, efforts will be made for similar technological advancements in policing in the Twin Cities, Sarangi said.

Pointing out that most of the crimes reported these days are in some way or the other related to technology and cyber crimes will always be a challenge, the senior police officer said and added that efforts will be made to check such offences.

“Criminals commit crimes, get arrested, go to jail and again resort to similar offence after being released. We will have a complete database on criminals, monitor the action taken against them and the after effects. Odisha leads by example in the adoption of technology. My focus will be to give it a fillip,” he said.

Sarangi emphasised on people-friendly policing, improving traffic management, maintenance of public order like non-usage of loudspeakers during late nights and no smoking at public place, among others.

The State Government has introduced 5T (transparency, teamwork, technology, time leading to transformation) action plan to fast track delivery of quality services and the Twin City police will take the opportunity to serve people more effectively, he said.

“Everyday, out of the total cases registered, the complainants of 10 random cases will be contacted to find out whether police officers are fulfilling the required parameters, including providing people-friendly policing,’ he added.

Sarangi also intends to review the progress made by Commissionerate of Police system which was established 10 years back.

“We will review the organisational structure and further course of action will be decided after consultation with Director General of Police BK Sharma who served as Police Commissioner,” he added.

Sarangi, who has a PhD from Liverpool University, was instrumental in introducing technology in policing during his stint as Director of State Crime Records Bureau. He had earlier served as IG (Operations) and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited after his successful tenure as SP of Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Berhampur, Balasore and Keonjhar.