Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government signs pact to promote agriculture enterprises in 12 tribal districts

“The scheme will operate in 40 tribal blocks of 12 districts on a pilot basis to promote entrepreneurial ventures at the grassroots level.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote agricultural enterprises in tribal areas and provide services to farmers through common service centres, the State Government signed two agreements with an NGO of national repute and a Central Government agency.

The Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL) and Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN), a national-level NGO, signed an agreement for implementation of agriculture entrepreneurship promotion scheme (AEPS) in tribal selected blocks of the State.

“The scheme will operate in 40 tribal blocks of 12 districts on a pilot basis to promote entrepreneurial ventures at the grassroots level. Farmers’ producer organisation (FPOs), farmers interest groups (FIGs) and small and marginal farmers will be assisted by an agricultural entrepreneur for increasing farmers’ income through enhanced production and productivity measures,” said Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

Around 1000 agri-entrepreneurs will be selected, imparted training and establish an agri based enterprise. Each agri-entrepreneur (AE) will cater to 200 local farmers in a cluster of 4-5 villages and act as one stop solution provider in the locality. This will benefit around two lakh small and marginal farmers to augment their income in three years, he added.
The AEs will also provide services for livestock rearing and fisheries wherever possible to augment farmers livelihood.

The second MoU was signed with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV), a Central Government entity, for implementation of Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) which was launched on June 1, 2018.

Assistance to farmers/agri-entrepreneurs through Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the filling up of online registration including uploading and viewing of documents in the web portal www.apicol.nic.in will be available at a cost of `32 per registration. The Central agency will develop a mobile app/dashboard for monitoring the activities of CSC.

“We have observed that the farmers of our rural belt are ignorant of how to apply for their agri-enterprises. Over 16,000 CSCs across the State will help those farmers in the online process for registration and also impart training at the block level,” the APICOL MD Pravaditya Mishra said.

The APICOL MD signed the first MoU with PRADAN Executive Director N Damodaran on AEPS and the second one with CSC-SPV state coordinator Swanoprabha Singh.

In 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched a special programme on promotion of Agriculture Production Clusters (APCs) with an objective of doubling the income of one lakh small and marginal farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited APICOL Professional Assistance for Development Action PRADAN agriculture entrepreneurship promotion scheme AEPS Farmers’ producer organisation FPOs CSC e-Gove
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp